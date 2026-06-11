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Ex Miss Tourism queen Ronah Kisakye to host Queens Affair at Kampala Serena

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:04 - 11 June 2026
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Ronah Kisakye
The event will bring together women from business, the creative industry, leadership, and other professional spaces for an evening of inspiration, networking, and recognition.
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Ronah Vivian Kisakye is taking her women empowerment work to a bigger stage.

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The former Miss Tourism Busoga 2015 First Runner-Up will host Queens Affair on July 25 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The event will bring together women from business, the creative industry, leadership, and other professional spaces for an evening of inspiration, networking, and recognition.

Queens Affair will run from 3:00pm to 10:00pm under the theme, “Beyond the Crown: Women Thriving in Professional, Creative and Business Spaces.”

Ronah Kisakye
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The event will feature a live podcast experience, professional networking sessions, motivational discussions, and an awards ceremony honouring outstanding women.

Organisers say the gathering will celebrate women who are making a difference in society. It will also encourage more women to pursue their dreams with confidence.

Guests will get a chance to meet business leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals in a space designed to support collaboration and growth.

For Kisakye, Queens Affair marks another step in her journey from the pageantry stage to women’s empowerment work

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