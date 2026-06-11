Katungi joins Alan Kasujja at Uganda Media Centre leadership

Dennis Katungi and Alan Kasujja are Uganda Media Centre Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director respectively

Dennis Katungi and Alan Kasujja are Uganda Media Centre Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director respectively

President Museveni has appointed Dennis Katungi as Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, filling a position vacant since 2020.

Museveni appointed Dennis Katungi as Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre.

Katungi will deputise Executive Director Alan Kasujja.

The position had remained vacant since the death of Col Shaban Bantariza in 2020.

Katungi brings experience from Reuters, The New Vision and corporate communications.

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President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Dennis Katungi as the substantive Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre (UMC).

He will deputise former BBC journalist Alan Kasujja, who became the centre's Executive Director this year.

The appointment fills a vacancy created by the death of former deputy government spokesperson Colonel Shaban Bantariza in October 2020.

Katungi has been serving as the acting Deputy Executive Director at the government communications agency.

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According to a presidential instrument signed on May 30, 2026, the appointment takes effect immediately. The President directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to implement the directive.

The UMC leadership now consists of Executive Director Alan Kasujja and Deputy Executive Director Dennis Katungi. Both are communications specialists with international media experience, having worked for broadcasting organisations in the United Kingdom.

Kasujja previously served as a lead presenter for the BBC World Service in London. Katungi worked with Reuters and served as The New Vision's Europe correspondent, where he authored the "Letter from London" column.

The newly confirmed deputy director holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of East London.

His professional experience includes corporate public relations and engagement with diaspora networks on Uganda's trade, tourism and foreign direct investment opportunities. Katungi also works with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uganda Investment Authority and the Uganda Tourism Board.

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