Phaneroo Christians are big party goers, says Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze

Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze claims Phaneroo believers frequent bars and concerts, revealing a past collaboration proposal to Apostle Grace Lubega.

Swangz Avenue co-founder Julius Kyazze has reignited the debate about Chrtianian spirituality and nightlife entertainment, revealing that Christians who attend Phaneroo Ministry services also frequent concerts and bars.

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Speaking on The Ugandan Boy Talk Show podcast, Kyazze recalled proposing a collaboration to Phaneroo Ministries International leader Apostle Grace Lubega when they sat next to each other on a plane.

“There’s a time I met Pastor Grace Lubega on a plane, he was seated next to me and I proposed to him, ‘Why don’t we make a deal? You are with our flock on Thursdays and you sell them hope. But you know those same people come to me every Saturday to have some joy and enjoyment. I think there are synergies there.’”

Kyazze argued that church attendance and participation in Kampala’s nightlife often involve the same people.

“If anyone tells you that the people at Phaneroo are not coming for concerts on Fridays and going to the bars on Saturdays, they are lying to you,” he said.

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Kyazze says while Lubega laughed off his proposal, he still sees opportunities for collaboration.

Grace Lubega

The remarks touch on a longstanding debate about Christian conduct and the appeal of ministries that attract young people.

At its centre is whether preaching grace gives believers room to engage in secular entertainment, or whether critics mistake an inclusive approach for approval of wrongdoing.

Phaneroo has previously rejected accusations that its teachings encourage sin. In a statement years back, the ministry said critics had misrepresented its message, sometimes without listening to its sermons.

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It maintained that preaching grace did not mean permitting believers to steal, kill or engage in sexual immorality.