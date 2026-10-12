Advertisement

Phaneroo Christians are big party goers, says Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:57 - 12 October 2026
A Phaneroo Ministries service
Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze claims Phaneroo believers frequent bars and concerts, revealing a past collaboration proposal to Apostle Grace Lubega.
Advertisement

Swangz Avenue co-founder Julius Kyazze has reignited the debate about Chrtianian spirituality and nightlife entertainment, revealing that Christians who attend Phaneroo Ministry services also frequent concerts and bars.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Ugandan Boy Talk Show podcast, Kyazze recalled proposing a collaboration to Phaneroo Ministries International leader Apostle Grace Lubega when they sat next to each other on a plane.

“There’s a time I met Pastor Grace Lubega on a plane, he was seated next to me and I proposed to him, ‘Why don’t we make a deal? You are with our flock on Thursdays and you sell them hope. But you know those same people come to me every Saturday to have some joy and enjoyment. I think there are synergies there.’

Kyazze argued that church attendance and participation in Kampala’s nightlife often involve the same people.

“If anyone tells you that the people at Phaneroo are not coming for concerts on Fridays and going to the bars on Saturdays, they are lying to you,” he said.

Advertisement

Kyazze says while Lubega laughed off his proposal, he still sees opportunities for collaboration. 

Grace Lubega

The remarks touch on a longstanding debate about Christian conduct and the appeal of ministries that attract young people. 

At its centre is whether preaching grace gives believers room to engage in secular entertainment, or whether critics mistake an inclusive approach for approval of wrongdoing.

Phaneroo has previously rejected accusations that its teachings encourage sin. In a statement years back, the ministry said critics had misrepresented its message, sometimes without listening to its sermons. 

Advertisement

It maintained that preaching grace did not mean permitting believers to steal, kill or engage in sexual immorality. 

Lubega has also publicly challenged entertainment events on moral grounds. In 2024, he called for the banning of Nyege Nyege over claims of moral decay. Festival organisers responded by defending the event’s cultural contribution, its support for livelihoods and its role in attracting visitors to Uganda.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
From Nansana Dance Kids to TikTok fame: Nahia 256 sets sights on inspiring young girls
Lifestyle
12.10.2026
From Nansana Dance Kids to TikTok fame: Nahia 256 sets sights on inspiring young girls
Ugandan executive Milton Mukula lands top role at West Africa’s MMD Steel Group
Business
12.10.2026
Ugandan executive Milton Mukula lands top role at West Africa’s MMD Steel Group
UNEB sounds warning on schools blocking candidates from exams over fees balances as UCE starts
News
12.10.2026
UNEB sounds warning on schools blocking candidates from exams over fees balances as UCE starts
Nakasero SS student caught lighting mattress to start dorm fire
News
12.10.2026
Nakasero SS student caught lighting mattress to start dorm fire
Patience Malaika worried as Pastors go after husband Gashumba over ‘fake miracles’ claim
News
12.10.2026
Patience Malaika worried as Pastors go after husband Gashumba over ‘fake miracles’ claim
Ugandan fashion designer Anita Beryl weds Richard Ekoot in Italy
Entertainment
12.10.2026
Ugandan fashion designer Anita Beryl weds Richard Ekoot in Italy