Josh SB takes orchestral music from concert hall to bar

Josh SB will lead the event, which blends orchestral music with Kampala’s bar culture.

Josh SB will lead the event, which blends orchestral music with Kampala’s bar culture.

The Singleton Bar Symphony will bring orchestral music, whisky cocktails and contemporary hits into Kampala’s nightlife this Sunday.

What happens when an orchestra swaps the concert hall for a bar?

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Kampala is about to find out this Sunday as The Singleton Bar Symphony debuts in what promises to be one of Uganda’s most unique live entertainment experiences.

Curated by acclaimed music director and creative Josh SB, the event will bring together orchestral music, contemporary hits, bespoke whisky cocktails and intimate storytelling in a setting few would expect.

For Josh SB, the idea comes from a creative journey that has already captivated audiences online through his cinematic orchestral versions of popular songs.

“The idea is generally an extension of who I am,” he says. “I recreate popular songs and turn them into cinematic music. Based on the reception of that content, I knew it was time for people to experience it live, but in a setting they are already familiar with—the bar.”

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The choice of venue is deliberate.

“I always live for disruption,” Josh explains. “The fact that a symphony does not belong in a bar is the very reason I decided to take it there. People are hungry for something different from band nights, DJ sets and quiz nights. The Symphony addresses that gap.”

The experience will merge two worlds that rarely meet: the sophistication of orchestral performance and the familiarity of Kampala’s social scene.

Guests should expect beloved songs reimagined through live strings, brass and percussion, often unfolding in ways that make them feel entirely new.

“Some songs will take audiences a second or two to recognize because of how they unfold,” Josh says. “It’s a mind-blowing experience.”

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The setlist will take audiences through Josh SB’s musical influences, from 2000s classics and hip-hop to Afro-pop, house music, Ugandan favourites and special tributes to music legends.

The event is also backed by The Singleton, a brand known for curating experiences that encourage people to savour moments differently.

Beyond the music, guests will enjoy specially crafted Singleton whisky cocktails and an immersive experience designed around discovery, conversation and appreciation of craft.

According to the brand team, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating culture through unexpected experiences.

“The Singleton is a brand that celebrates craftsmanship, discovery and memorable moments shared with others,” says the Brand Manager for The Singleton Uganda. “The Bar Symphony embodies all three. It is bold, innovative and encourages people to experience familiar things from a completely new perspective. Through the music, the cocktails and the conversations the night will inspire, we are creating an experience that guests will remember long after the final note is played,” says Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager.

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The collaboration will also feature a mentorship element, creating opportunities for emerging creatives and musicians to engage with industry professionals and learn from the minds behind the production.

While the concept may sound ambitious, Josh SB is no stranger to orchestral innovation.

He was part of the team behind Navio’s acclaimed orchestra concert, an experience he credits with teaching him valuable lessons about blending contemporary music with classical arrangements.

“That experience taught me what is possible and where the gaps are,” he says. “I was able to use those lessons to refine the approach and build the Bar Symphony.”

The production has required extensive preparation, including reimagining the venue’s sound setup to accommodate the unique acoustic demands of an orchestra.

Yet for Josh, the goal goes beyond technical perfection.

“The main goal is emotional disruption,” he says. “I want to take people back to moments in time, introduce them to the future of music and ultimately make them dance, feel and be entertained.”

If successful, Sunday’s debut will be only the beginning.

The Singleton Bar Symphony is already being envisioned as a recurring cultural platform, with future editions planned across the region.