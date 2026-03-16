How Ugandans are being scammed through fake USA visa deals

Police have warned that fraudsters are increasingly scamming Ugandans seeking USA visas by posing as government officials or intermediaries and demanding money for fake travel opportunities.

Ugandan authorities have warned that many citizens seeking opportunities in the United States are falling victim to fraudsters posing as visa agents and government intermediaries.

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The warning was issued on March 16, 2026 during a joint press briefing held by the Uganda Police Force and the United States Embassy in Uganda to address the growing problem of visa-related fraud.

Police spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke said the scams are part of a broader pattern of fraud and impersonation offences that are increasingly being reported across the country.

“Many Ugandans are currently grappling with a wave of conmen and impersonators who present themselves as intermediaries or ‘fixers’,” Rusoke said.

According to police, the suspects often pretend to be officials from government ministries, NGOs, banks, telecom companies or other institutions. They mainly target people unfamiliar with official procedures, those in urgent situations, and individuals desperate to secure travel or job opportunities abroad.

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To appear credible, the criminals use forged identification cards, fake introduction letters and unofficial phone numbers or social media accounts. In some cases, they even use the names and photographs of real officers or prominent individuals to deceive victims.

Police say the suspects usually demand money to process visas, secure jobs abroad, fix documents or access grants. After receiving the money, many disappear or continue asking for additional payments.

“Once they receive money, they either disappear completely or continue demanding additional payments, leaving victims embarrassed and afraid to report the matter,” Rusoke said.

Police have reminded the public that genuine public officials do not ask for money to perform their lawful duties or to help individuals access government services.

Rusoke urged Ugandans to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent a government institution or security agency before sending money. He advised the public to contact official offices, call institutional hotlines or visit nearby police stations when in doubt.

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“We understand that many victims feel embarrassed and fear being blamed. However, we encourage anyone who has been defrauded to come forward and report the matter. You are not the criminal; the person who abused your trust is,” Rusoke said.