Advertisement

How Kojjawabakadaama is linking Ugandans to jobs in the Gulf

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:14 - 08 January 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Kojjawabakadaama shares information about jobs in Gulf countries
Content creator Kojjawabakadaama is using social media to share overseas job information and guide Ugandans seeking employment in Gulf countries.
Advertisement

  • Kojjawabakadaama shares information about jobs in Gulf countries.

  • He explains application procedures and travel requirements.

  • His platforms link job seekers to recruitment information.

  • Applicants have been urged to verify agencies and follow official procedures.

Advertisement

Ugandan content creator Mubiru Charles, known online as Kojjawabakadaama, is using social media to help young people find employment opportunities abroad.

He built his following through entertainment content. He has since expanded his platforms to share information about jobs in the Gulf region.

His updates often cover opportunities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These countries attract many Ugandans seeking work.

Kojjawabakadaama shares recruitment notices, application procedures and travel requirements through videos, live sessions and regular posts.

Advertisement

He also advises job seekers on the documents they may need before applying for work abroad.

His supporters say the content has helped applicants understand overseas recruitment processes. It has also directed some job seekers to licensed recruitment companies.

Uganda continues to face high youth unemployment. This has pushed many young people to seek work outside the country.

Kojjawabakadaama has positioned himself as a link between job seekers and information about foreign employment.

His work reflects the changing role of content creators in Uganda. Some influencers now use their audiences to educate communities and address social and economic challenges.

Advertisement

However, Ugandans seeking jobs abroad must remain cautious. Applicants should confirm that recruitment companies hold valid licences from the relevant government authorities.

They should also read employment contracts before signing them. Job seekers must follow official labour migration procedures and avoid agents who demand money without providing clear documentation.

Accurate online information can help job seekers avoid fraud and make informed decisions. Misleading posts, however, can expose applicants to exploitation.

For many of his followers, Kojjawabakadaama’s work goes beyond entertainment. It shows how online influence can connect people to opportunities that may improve their livelihoods.

As social media grows, creators can use their reach for more than views and online popularity. They can also provide information, educate communities and connect people to opportunities.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Idi Amin's grandson vows to become 'new King of Scotland' at Commonwealth Games
News
28.07.2026
Idi Amin's grandson vows to become 'new King of Scotland' at Commonwealth Games
NMS recalls essential antibiotics, Metronidazol, Ampicillin & Cloxacillin orders health facilities to stop using them
News
28.07.2026
NMS recalls essential antibiotics, Metronidazol, Ampicillin & Cloxacillin orders health facilities to stop using them
Witonze takes internal affairs post after Muganga’s rejection
News
27.07.2026
Witonze takes internal affairs post after Muganga’s rejection
Police vow firm action against LC election violence
News
27.07.2026
Police vow firm action against LC election violence
UBL marks 80 years with nationwide campaign celebrating Uganda
Lifestyle
27.07.2026
UBL marks 80 years with nationwide campaign celebrating Uganda
How Facile Safaris is selling East Africa to global travellers
Lifestyle
27.07.2026
How Facile Safaris is selling East Africa to global travellers