How Kojjawabakadaama is linking Ugandans to jobs in the Gulf

Content creator Kojjawabakadaama is using social media to share overseas job information and guide Ugandans seeking employment in Gulf countries.

Kojjawabakadaama shares information about jobs in Gulf countries.

He explains application procedures and travel requirements.

His platforms link job seekers to recruitment information.

Applicants have been urged to verify agencies and follow official procedures.

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Ugandan content creator Mubiru Charles, known online as Kojjawabakadaama, is using social media to help young people find employment opportunities abroad.

He built his following through entertainment content. He has since expanded his platforms to share information about jobs in the Gulf region.

His updates often cover opportunities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These countries attract many Ugandans seeking work.

Kojjawabakadaama shares recruitment notices, application procedures and travel requirements through videos, live sessions and regular posts.

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He also advises job seekers on the documents they may need before applying for work abroad.

His supporters say the content has helped applicants understand overseas recruitment processes. It has also directed some job seekers to licensed recruitment companies.

Uganda continues to face high youth unemployment. This has pushed many young people to seek work outside the country.

Kojjawabakadaama has positioned himself as a link between job seekers and information about foreign employment.

His work reflects the changing role of content creators in Uganda. Some influencers now use their audiences to educate communities and address social and economic challenges.

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However, Ugandans seeking jobs abroad must remain cautious. Applicants should confirm that recruitment companies hold valid licences from the relevant government authorities.

They should also read employment contracts before signing them. Job seekers must follow official labour migration procedures and avoid agents who demand money without providing clear documentation.

Accurate online information can help job seekers avoid fraud and make informed decisions. Misleading posts, however, can expose applicants to exploitation.

For many of his followers, Kojjawabakadaama’s work goes beyond entertainment. It shows how online influence can connect people to opportunities that may improve their livelihoods.