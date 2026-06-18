Government introduces amber strobe lights to improve night-time traffic flow, reduce crime risk

The flashing amber lights have so far been spotted along major roads, including Lugogo Bypass

The flashing amber lights have so far been spotted along major roads, including Lugogo Bypass

The Ministry of Works and Transport says the intervention is designed to improve traffic flow during low-volume hours while reducing the risk of crime at isolated intersections.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has introduced flashing amber lights at selected junctions during low-traffic hours.

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Officials say the measure aims to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of crime at isolated intersections.

Motorists must slow down, assess their surroundings and proceed with caution when approaching flashing amber lights.

Traffic cameras remain operational and can still detect speeding offences.

Motorists travelling through Kampala at night may have noticed a new traffic management measure that entails flashing amber lights along major roads and at selected junctions instead of the usual red, amber and green traffic signal sequence.

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The Ministry of Works and Transport says the intervention is designed to improve traffic flow during low-volume hours while reducing the risk of crime at isolated intersections.

The flashing amber lights have so far been spotted along major roads, including Lugogo Bypass and the Kampala Northern Bypass, particularly after 11pm.

Ministry spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching such junctions.

“Flashing amber lights – you will find this along Lugogo Bypass, Kampala Northern Bypass etc especially beyond 11pm,” Ssempebwa wrote.

“A flashing amber light does not mean ‘go carelessly’, rather slow down, ASSESS your environment, then proceed with CAUTION.”

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He added that the purpose of the measure is to maintain traffic flow when vehicle volumes are low.

The ministry's Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety, Winstone Katushabe, earlier revealed that the decision was informed by security concerns raised by motorists travelling at night.

“As part of traffic management, at around 4pm to 11pm we have people driving home. Criminals tend to target these drivers at traffic lights because they stop at the lights when there is no one else but one has to stop because the light is red,” Katushabe said.

“That’s when the thieves pounce and break into the car and beat up and rob them.”

Katushabe said the ministry held discussions with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Uganda Police Force and agreed that some traffic lights should switch to flashing amber mode during low-traffic hours.

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“We have spoken with KCCA and police and said, we cannot leave these lights on. We said let’s let these lights flicker so the people can just drive through and when it's around 5am, they can switch them back to operation with the camera system,” he said.

The commissioner clarified that the intervention does not suspend traffic enforcement.

“But still the camera on the traffic light will be operational and will catch you if you are overspeeding,” he added.

Under traffic regulations, a flashing amber light requires motorists to slow down, assess the road conditions and proceed only when it is safe to do so. Drivers are expected to give way where necessary and remain alert for other road users.