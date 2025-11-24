Girls in the City returns with Nigeria’s DJ Cocainna, Sheila Gashumba

Girls in the City returns to Mezo Noir tomorrow with DJ Cocainna, Sheila Gashumba, Etania, and City Girl for a high-energy, Don Julio–powered party celebrating Kampala’s bold, ambitious women with top-tier music, luxury vibes, and unforgettable nightlife.

Girls in the City, a premium party experience for Kampala's most ambitious, boldest, and stylish women, returns at Mezo Noir, in Kololo tomorrow.

Powered by world-renowned luxury tequila brand- Don Julio, the event promises an unforgettable takeover in all aspects.

UK-based Nigerian DJ- Cocainna (Big COCA), shall grace the night with cool beats, high energy, sleek dance moves, and music mashups.

DJ Cocainna is no ordinary performer, as she brings with her a whole load of international party experience. Over the years, she has performed alongside artists such as Gabzy, Rema, Wizkid, Lil Kesh, and Zlatan, among others.

Besides her big show cameos, she has also shut down stages such as ‘To The Max’ and ‘The Mainland Block Party’ in the UK, and she will soon be headlining her own tour, ‘From London to Lagos’, this December.

This should be a sign that you need to reserve your table at Mezo Noir as soon as possible.

DJ Cocainna will be joined by Don Julio 1942 influencer Sheila Gashumba aka Lil Stunner, Etania (Life of the Party) and City Girl, to turn up the heat on the dance floor.

The Four are expected to deliver high-energy sets of all genres, including R&B, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeat, Amapiano, Garage, and EDM.

Don Julio Tequila has been keen on revolutionising the luxury experiences in Uganda, by partnering with DJs to reform big party experiences.

Besides signing up Dj Dash and Lil Stunner as their influencers, the brand also partnered with DJ Spinny for the 10 years of Spinny and Friends celebration, that is still the most successful DJ event in Kampala’s history.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila & Rum East Africa at UBL, shared her expectations for tomorrow’s experience:

“Girls in the City is about women owning the night,” she said.

“Given the rising number of women taking the stage, in an industry that was for long dominated by men, is a huge win. As Don Julio, we are happy to collaborate with Mezo Noir to create a night dedicated to the women who have made ambitious strides in shaking up the industry. So gather your girls, pick your slay, and get ready, for this Tuesday the city belongs to you,” she added.