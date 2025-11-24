German Trucking School employs Ugandans

A driver shortage provides high job security, and opportunities for career growth are available

To serve as a stop-gap with regard to driver shortages, the German School of Truck Driving (GSTD) was created as a vocational training institute based in Kampala, Uganda.

The German trucking sector is a major part of Europe's transport network, handling high volumes of goods, but it faces significant challenges like driver shortages and rising costs.

Despite these issues, the sector is a crucial part of Germany's economy, with a record number of trucks registered.

It specialises in professional truck driving and German language instruction, preparing East African drivers for careers in Germany ’s logistics sector.

GSTD’s programs combine technical driving skills with language fluency to meet European standards and employer expectations.

Accordingly, GSTD’s mission is to be East Africa’s leading international truck driving school, known for excellence, integrity, and the ability to connect local talent with Europe’s logistics industry in a sustainable, structured way.

The German trucking sector offers benefits such as competitive wages, strong job security due to a driver shortage, and comprehensive social benefits like health insurance and pension contributions.

Additionally, it provides pathways for foreign workers to gain legal employment, settle in Germany, and access career growth opportunities within logistics.

The sector also presents investment opportunities in technology like electric vehicles and logistics software, driven by e-commerce growth and environmental regulations.

For Ugandan drivers:

Competitive salaries and benefits: Wages can range from €2,200 to €4,500 per month, and many companies offer extra pay for overtime, night, and weekend shifts.

Comprehensive social security: Employees receive health insurance, pension contributions, and unemployment protection.

Job security: A driver shortage provides high job security, and opportunities for career growth are available.

Work-life balance: Germany has legally mandated fixed hours, rest breaks, and holidays.Family benefits: Some employers provide free accommodation, and eligible workers can access the German child benefit system

Settlement opportunities: Foreign workers have pathways to apply for permanent residency or the EU Blue Card after a period of employment. GSTD’s vision is to make the benefits above a reality for Ugandan truck drivers.

In doing so, GSTD serves East African youth seeking global careers, experienced drivers upgrading their qualifications, and German logistics firms looking for skilled, multilingual talent.