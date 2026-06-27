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Gen Kainerugaba says Kabaka can secure Lukwago's release, breaks silence on Matembe

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:00 - 27 June 2026
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Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the Kabaka of Buganda can intervene to secure Erias Lukwago's release
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said the Kabaka of Buganda can secure Erias Lukwago's release and has also made his first public comments on Miria Matembe since she went missing.
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  • Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the Kabaka of Buganda can intervene to secure Erias Lukwago's release.

  • He said he would release Lukwago if the Kabaka made the request.

  • Gen Kainerugaba also commented on former ethics minister Miria Matembe.

  • His posts on X included harsh remarks about both Lukwago and Matembe.

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The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said only the Kabaka of Buganda Muwenda Mutebi II  can intervene to secure the release of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

"If my uncle the Kabaka requests me to release my prisoner...Lukwago. I will do it," Gen Kainerugaba, who is also Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, said in a post on X.

He added: "If no such request comes through then we will HANG Lukwago like his Boss Besigye."

The CDF also commented on former ethics minister Miria Matembe for the first time since she went missing.

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"I hear there is a woman called MATEMBE. She thinks she is anything other than a very OLD, UGLY woman? I'm going to teach her the manners her many husbands should have taught her!" he posted on X.

He added: "I have very beautiful young daughters. I can't have IDIOTS like Matembe anywhere near them."

He continued: "Matembe's time is OVER! Let her open her STUPID MOUTH ANYWHERE again!... Matembe is NOT my elder! She is an IDIOT!"

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