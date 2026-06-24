Gen Kainerugaba hints at razing Kampala Road buildings in 6-lane expansion plan

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has suggested that some Kampala Road buildings may be razed if UPDF engineers decide they stand in the way of a planned road expansion.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says some Kampala Road buildings may have to move to allow road expansion.

He wants Kampala Road expanded to at least six lanes.

He says UPDF engineers will work on the road using local funds.

His remarks come amid long-running public complaints about Kampala’s poor roads.

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The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said razing some buildings on Kampala Road to make way for a six-lane road is not off the table as the UPDF Engineering Brigade moves into road construction in the city.

"Our engineers will advise me. If it means buildings must relocate. They will relocate," the CDF said in an X post on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. "But we cannot be on the two lanes the British built in 1958 in 2026. Hakuna!"

Gen Kainerugaba has in recent days posted several messages about taking control of road construction approvals in Kampala.

Before the above post, he had written: "We are going to expand Kampala Road with our OWN finances. Our Mighty UPDF Engineers will do the work. We shall use the money that the Turk's have been stealing."

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In another post, he said: "I need at least three lanes either side. Meaning six lanes total. Maybe eight lanes...by next year!"

He also posted: "Now, Kampala road must be re-done! It's quite pathetic in current state. How many lanes so far?"

In another post, he said: "ALL Monies meant for road construction in Kampala MUST be handed over to my office in the next week!"

He added: "After arresting the CORRUPT Opposition in Kampala, I will call a meeting where every road contract in Kampala will be cleared by me!"