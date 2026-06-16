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Gen Kainerugaba: Gashumba and I have a lot to discuss

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:40 - 16 June 2026
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Gen Kainerugaba and Frank Gashumba
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says Frank Gashumba remains his close friend and that the two will meet privately despite Gashumba's removal from PLU's top leadership.
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  • Gen Kainerugaba says Gashumba remains under his protection and is still a close friend.

  • Gashumba recently lost his position as PLU vice chairman for Buganda.

  • He linked his removal to a resurfaced video about Banyarwanda grievances and M23.

  • Gen Kainerugaba previously said Gashumba would explain the remarks before the PLU Central Committee.

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The Chief of Defence Forces and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reassured supporters that his relationship with Frank Gashumba remains intact despite the latter's removal from the organisation's top leadership.

In a post on X, Gen Kainerugaba said Gashumba remained under his protection and described him as a close friend.

“Nobody should dream about touching Gashumba. He is protected," the CDF said.

"I will have a private meeting with my brother @FrankGashumba soon. We have a lot to discuss. He is still my close friend,” he said in another post.

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The statement comes days after the PLU chairman announced sweeping changes to the organisation's leadership.

Among the changes, Gashumba was removed as vice chairman for Buganda and replaced by former Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka. Gen Kainerugaba also appointed Fadhil Twaha as the new General Secretary, replacing Daudi Kabanda.

Speaking after the reshuffle, Gashumba said he was relieved by the decision, arguing that his position in PLU had limited what he could publicly say.

“The truth is PLU had caged me, because as a member, I was required to stand with every decision made by PLU. I had to be careful. But I am grateful to my boss Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the time I have spent with him and the contribution I have made towards his image. I thank him for the opportunity. Now I am freelance, with an independent mind. No more collective responsibility,” he said.

Gashumba also linked his removal to the resurfacing of an old video in which he warned that the M23 rebel movement could take root in Uganda if grievances among some Banyarwanda communities were not addressed.

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He said the video, recorded three years ago, had been revived and misrepresented following Parliament's rejection of Dr Lawrence Muganga's ministerial appointment over concerns about his citizenship status and possession of multiple passports.

Last week, Gen Kainerugaba appeared to take issue with the remarks and indicated that Gashumba would be required to explain them before the PLU leadership.

“On my brother @FrankGashumba threatening to start another M23 in Uganda, we shall call him and discuss his issues in the PLU Central Committee,” he posted on X.

His latest comments suggest that while Gashumba may no longer hold a senior position in PLU, the two men remain politically and personally close.

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