Lumbuye cited in Uganda’s current diplomatic spat with Turkey

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba wants Turkey to pay Uganda $1 billion for its role in Somalia

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba wants Turkey to pay Uganda $1 billion for its role in Somalia

Fred Lumbuye’s stay in Turkey has entered Uganda’s row with Ankara as Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba revives a PLU protest and claims the SGR contract with a Turkish firm has been cancelled

Fred Lumbuye’s stay in Turkey has become part of Uganda’s diplomatic row with Ankara.

PLU plans to demonstrate at the Turkish Embassy in Kampala on June 19, 2026.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba wants Turkey to pay Uganda $1 billion for its role in Somalia.

Kainerugaba also claims Uganda has cancelled the SGR contract awarded to Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi.

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The continued stay of Ugandan blogger Fred Lumbuye in Turkey has entered Uganda’s growing diplomatic row with Ankara, according to reports. This comes as the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) prepares to demonstrate at the Turkish Embassy in Kampala on June 19, 2026.

The protest follows fresh demands by Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has accused Turkey of benefiting from Uganda’s sacrifices in Somalia.

Kainerugaba wants Turkey to pay Uganda $1 billion as a “security dividend” for its role in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

For nearly two decades, Ugandan troops have served under African Union missions in Somalia. They have fought Al-Shabaab and suffered losses while helping stabilise the country.

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Some supporters of Kainerugaba argue that Turkey later gained from that stability through business, port and infrastructure deals in Somalia. They say Ankara has not recognised Uganda’s role.

The row has also revived the case of Lumbuye, a government critic based in Turkey. He has used social media to attack President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

Ugandan security officials have previously sought his extradition. However, Turkish authorities have not handed him over to Kampala.

Kainerugaba has also criticised the Turkish ambassador in Kampala over the matter. He accused the envoy of failing to act on Lumbuye.

PLU secretary general Daudi Kabanda has instructed party leaders and Central Committee members to attend the Friday demonstration.

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Kabanda had earlier warned that PLU officials who miss the protest would be treated as having resigned from their positions.

The demonstration had been suspended after Kainerugaba said he had not made a final decision on Turkey.

“On Turkey, I have not made my decision yet. I still need to visit the land of my ancestor, Alexander the Great, Greece, and listen to his words first. For now the PLU demonstration at their embassy is suspended,” he posted.

However, Kainerugaba later revived the protest after Kabanda urged him to proceed.

“PLU should demonstrate on Friday comrade!” Kainerugaba posted.

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He also directed security agencies not to block the protest.

“All Security Services are instructed to leave our supporters/ordinary Ugandans to demonstrate at the Turkish Embassy on Friday 19th June 2026!” he wrote.

The embassy is located on Prince Charles Drive in Kololo.

In another escalation, Kainerugaba claimed Uganda had cancelled the Standard Gauge Railway contract awarded to Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi.

“We have cancelled the contract with the Turkish company to build the SGR. We will get another one that is more worthy of our country!” he posted on X.

Uganda signed the SGR deal with Yapi Merkezi in October 2024. The project covers the 272km Malaba-Kampala section of the railway.