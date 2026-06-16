Viral video prompts police hunt for panga-wielding gang that attacked couple

Police are investigating a violent robbery captured in a viral social media video and the attack happened in Kigwanya Zone, Nabbingo Parish, on June 15, 2026, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala

Police are investigating a violent robbery captured in a viral social media video and the attack happened in Kigwanya Zone, Nabbingo Parish, on June 15, 2026, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala

Police in Nsangi have launched a manhunt for seven suspected robbers who attacked and robbed a man with pangas in Nabbingo, Wakiso District.

Police are investigating a violent robbery captured in a viral social media video.

The attack happened in Kigwanya Zone, Nabbingo Parish, on June 15, 2026.

About seven men armed with pangas reportedly attacked and robbed a man returning home from work with his girlfriend.

Police have launched a manhunt and pledged to arrest the suspects.

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Police in Nsangi have launched investigations into a violent robbery captured in a video that has been circulating on social media.

The video shows a group of men assaulting an individual using pangas. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said investigators had taken up the matter and were actively pursuing leads.

According to preliminary police findings, the attack happened on June 15, 2026, at about 2:00 a.m. in Kigwanya Zone, Nabbingo Parish, Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District.

Police said the victim was returning home from work with his girlfriend and was heading to their residence in Kigwanya Zone when they encountered the attackers.

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The assailants, estimated to be about seven men, were armed with pangas. They reportedly attacked the victim and robbed him of his belongings before fleeing the scene.

The incident has sparked concern among residents following the circulation of the video on social media.

Kawala said a police task team was working to identify, trace and arrest the suspects.

"Our task team is making every effort to identify, trace, and apprehend the suspects so they can be brought to justice," she said.

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Police have not yet disclosed the condition of the victim or the value of the property stolen during the attack.

Kawala said more information would be released as investigations progress.