Frank Gashumba's comment on Joel Ssenyonyi's marriage anniversary post raises eyebrows

Joel Ssenyonyi celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife, Febress Nagawa, on X. Inset: Frank Gashumba

Joel Ssenyonyi celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife, Febress Nagawa, on X. Inset: Frank Gashumba

Frank Gashumba's brief comment on Joel Ssenyonyi's anniversary post sparked online discussion after he appeared to suggest that the opposition leader's wife is of Rwandan descent.

Joel Ssenyonyi celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife, Febress Nagawa, on X.

Frank Gashumba's comment on the post attracted attention and sparked different interpretations.

Gashumba implied that Nagawa is of Rwandan descent but did not explain his remark.

Intermarriages involving prominent Ugandan public figures have become increasingly common.

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Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Member of Parliament for Nakawa West and spokesperson for the National Unity Platform (NUP), on June 27, 2026 took to X to celebrate his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife, Febress Nagawa.

"Happy 6th anniversary my love. Webale kunjagala muntu wange ❤️ " Ssenyonyi, a former journalist, posted on X.

The post drew many reactions, but one from social and political commentator Frank Gashumba attracted significant attention.

"Umuvandimwe Original 😂😍😂" Gashumba posted, implying that Ssenyonyi is married to a woman of Rwandan descent.

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The statement was left open to interpretation, as Gashumba did not offer any further explanation.

Intermarriages have become common in Uganda as people meet and interact in different places. NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, and his close friend Nubian Li are both married to women of Rwandan origin — Barbie Itungo and Gloria Salha Mutoni, respectively.

Ssenyonyi and Nagawa got married in 2020.

The couple were pronounced husband and wife at Watoto Church North before proceeding to a wedding reception at Hotel Africana. They were later joined on the dance floor by People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi and his wife, Barbie Itungo, along with close friends and family.

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Nubian Li and Gloria Mutoni got married in October 2021. Bobi Wine served as the best man, while his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, was the matron.

Feffe Bussi, Gloria Mutoni and Nubian Li