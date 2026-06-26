Neon Raves grand finale brings regional dance champions to Kampala

The winning crew will work with a Ugandan artiste on a professional music video

The winning crew will work with a Ugandan artiste on a professional music video

Uganda’s top dance crews will compete at Next Media Park on July 4, 2026, for the Tusker Lite Neon Raves title and a chance to feature in a professional music video

Uganda’s leading dance crews are set for the Tusker Lite Neon Raves Grand Finale at Next Media Park on July 4, 2026, after months of auditions and regional contests across the country.

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The invite-only event will bring together regional winners and standout crews from Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Gulu and Kampala.

The competition started earlier this year and has grown into a platform for young dancers to show talent, culture and creativity. It has produced strong performances from across Uganda, including theatrical routines in Hoima, female-led crews in Masaka, cultural displays in Arua, and sharp routines from Kampala.

The crews have already arrived in Kampala. They are now polishing routines for what could be the biggest stage of their dance careers.

Renowned choreographer Dance Mamweta will sit on the judging panel. He will be joined by Troy Studios founder Roy Tumwizire and veteran media personality Gaetano Kaggwa.

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The judges will choose the crew that will be crowned Uganda’s ultimate Neon Raves champion.

The winners will also earn a chance to work with a top Ugandan artiste on a professional music video. The prize could help them enter the wider entertainment industry.

Tusker Lite Brand Manager Sandra Againe said the finale marks the end of a strong national journey.

“One thing that's stayed with me throughout this journey is the commitment these crews have shown. Some travelled from other regions just to audition. Every crew that has made it to this stage has earned its place through hard work and talent. The finale is a celebration of that journey and an opportunity to showcase just how vibrant Uganda’s dance culture has become.”

For the dancers, the finale offers more than a trophy. It gives them a chance to represent their regions, compete against Uganda’s best, and leave a mark on a platform that has become part of the country’s youth culture scene.

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