BoomKyakala Season 3 delivers second car winner
Rockboom has handed over the second car in its BoomKyakala Season 3 promotion, as the energy drink brand continues to reward customers under its “Double Energy, More Wins” campaign.
Charles, the latest winner, received the car after taking part in the promotion through a simple Shs2,000 purchase of either Rock Boom or Silverback Energy.
He joins thousands of consumers across Uganda who have won prizes in the campaign, including cash, smartphones, motorcycles and now two brand-new cars.
Speaking during the handover, Samuel Hooper said: "BoomKyakala Season 3 is about Double Energy and More Wins. Today's handover is proof that the promotion is real and continues to reward loyal consumers across the country. We encourage consumers to keep participating because many exciting prizes are still available to be won."
Rockboom said the campaign seeks to reward ambition, determination and success while giving consumers more value from their purchases.
You too can enter the promotion by buying a Rockboom or Silverback Energy Drink, checking under the crown cap and claiming the prize indicated.