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Museveni mourns victims of Venezuela earthquakes

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:28 - 26 June 2026
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The President wished the injured a quick recovery and prayed for successful rescue efforts
President Museveni has expressed Uganda’s sympathy and solidarity with Venezuela following the deadly earthquakes that struck the country.
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President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has sent a message of condolence to the government and people of Venezuela following the deadly earthquakes that struck parts of the country.

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In a statement released on June 26, 2026, Museveni said Uganda stood in solidarity with Venezuela as it mourned those who died in the disaster.

He said the earthquakes caused “colossal loss of life, multiple casualties and damage to property and infrastructure.”

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Uganda, I wish to convey heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of Venezuela,” Museveni said.

He said Ugandans shared the grief of the Venezuelan people and wished those injured a quick recovery.

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Museveni also prayed for the success of ongoing search and rescue operations, saying he hoped they would prevent the death toll from rising further.

“The grief and loss that have been occasioned by these earthquakes is unimaginable. As you come to terms with its devastating effects and mourn the loss of your loved ones, our hearts and prayers are with you,” he said.

He concluded by praying for the victims, saying: “May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the departed souls.”

The earthquakes left hundreds dead or injured and caused extensive damage to homes, public buildings and infrastructure. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the affected areas.

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