2026 district quota university list released: Here's what you need to know

More than 800 students have been recommended for government-sponsored university education under the 2026/2027 District Quota Scheme, pending district verification.

The Ministry of Education has released the 2026/2027 District Quota admission list.

More than 800 students have been recommended for government sponsorship.

Wakiso, Kampala and Mukono received the highest numbers.

Admission will only be confirmed after district verification.

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Hundreds of students have moved closer to joining public universities under government sponsorship after the Ministry of Education and Sports released the 2026/2027 District Quota admission list. More than 800 candidates have been recommended, but their admission depends on verification by district authorities.

The Ministry of Education and Sports, through the Joint Admissions Board, has released the list of students recommended for government sponsorship under the District Quota Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scheme seeks to widen access to university education. It gives each district a chance to send students to public universities under government sponsorship. It also helps students from less advantaged areas compete for places.

This year, more than 800 candidates have been recommended for placement in public universities across the country.

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Wakiso received the highest number of recommended students, with 19. Kampala followed with 15, while Mukono got 14. Jinja received 12 slots, Buikwe 11, and Mayuge and Mbale got 10 each.

Other districts with notable numbers include Arua, Bugiri, Kasese and Masaka, which got nine each. Kamuli and Lira received eight each. Bushenyi, Hoima, Iganga, Kabale, Kabarole, Kamwenge and Kayunga each got seven. Mbarara received six.

The list covers all regions of Uganda and follows the District Quota policy.

Education, health sciences and business courses attracted many of the recommended students.

The popular programmes include Bachelor of Arts with Education, Bachelor of Science with Education, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Nursing Science, Bachelor of Human Resource Management and Bachelor of Biomedical Laboratory Technology.

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Others include Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of International Business, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine, Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Journalism and Communication, Bachelor of Computer Science and Bachelor of Agricultural Sciences.

The recommended students have been placed in public universities, including Makerere University, Kyambogo University, Gulu University, Busitema University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Kabale University, Lira University, Muni University, Soroti University, Mountains of the Moon University and Makerere University Business School.

However, the recommendations do not mean automatic admission. Each candidate must first pass verification by their district authorities.

The ministry says the process will confirm whether the students meet the requirements under the District Quota Scheme.

Students, parents and guardians can now check the full list to confirm the names, districts, courses and universities where candidates have been recommended.

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