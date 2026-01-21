Equity Bank auctions assets; see prices

Equity Bank Uganda has announced a public sale of used motorbikes, generators and office equipment through sealed bids, with interested buyers required to pay a Shs100,000 fee per lot and submit offers by January 31, 2026

Equity Bank Uganda has announced a public sale of used motorbikes, generators and office equipment as it clears surplus assets.

In a notice dated January 21, 2026, the bank said it will sell the items through sealed bids. This means buyers must submit written price offers in closed envelopes. The bank will then choose the highest acceptable bids.

The assets include 11 motorbikes, dining sets, beds and mattresses, office chairs, metallic cabinets, fireproof cabinets and strong room doors.

Others are generators, ICT equipment such as computers and printers, and electrical items like sockets, shredders, microwaves and uninterruptible power supply units, commonly known as UPS.

Equity Bank said the assets will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis. This means buyers will purchase the items in their current condition and location. The bank will not repair or move them before sale.

Interested bidders must pay a non-refundable fee of Shs100,000 for each lot they want to bid for. A lot refers to a group of items sold together under one number. The payment must be made to Equity Bank Church House Branch by January 24, 2026.

After paying, bidders can collect bid forms from Equity Bank Church House, Level 5. They can also inspect the assets up to January 28, 2026. The bank said all sealed bids must be submitted by January 31, 2026.

Equity Bank said the exercise is open to the public. It encouraged interested buyers to follow the guidelines to avoid disqualification.

The bank advised bidders to contact 0312 327 000 or visit its Church House offices for more information.

