Dr Muganga says Tayebwa hates Banyarwanda, vows to release audio

Dr Lawrence Muganga has accused Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa of discrimination against Banyarwanda and denied allegations that he holds a Rwandan passport

Dr Lawrence Muganga has accused Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa of hating Banyarwanda and influencing his rejection.

Muganga denied claims that he holds a Rwandan passport.

He alleged that his rejection was predetermined and said he would release audio evidence.

His comments came in response to Daudi Kabanda's claim that the rejection stemmed from concerns about multiple citizenships.

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Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga has accused Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa of harbouring hatred towards Banyarwanda and orchestrating his rejection by Parliament's Appointments Committee.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Dr Muganga dismissed claims by Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda that he was rejected because he holds Ugandan, Canadian and Rwandan passports.

According to Dr Muganga, he does not hold a Rwandan passport and the allegation was introduced by Tayebwa during the vetting process.

"Hon. @DaudiKabanda, with due respect, I must set the record straight. I do NOT hold a Rwandan passport. This is a deliberate falsehood introduced by Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, and the truth must be told," he posted.

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Dr Muganga went further and claimed that his rejection had been predetermined.

"We have it ON RECORD — Hon. @Thomas_Tayebwa’s own words: 'In every vetting session we have to fail someone, and this time it had to be you, Dr. Muganga.' Read that again. This rejection was decided before the process even began. It was never about passports, qualifications, or integrity. It was personal. It was calculated. It was discriminatory. And in due course, we shall release the audio that proves it. Stay tuned."

Hon. @DaudiKabanda, with due respect, I must set the record straight. I do NOT hold a Rwandan passport. This is a deliberate falsehood introduced by Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, and the truth must be told.



We have it ON RECORD — Hon. @Thomas_Tayebwa’s own words: “In every vetting… https://t.co/iMzu0vR1lF — ᗪᖇ. ᒪᗩᗯᖇEᑎᑕE ᗰᑌGᗩᑎGᗩ (@ReachDrMuganga) June 3, 2026

The academic said what happened during his appearance before the committee was not normal parliamentary scrutiny.

"Hon. Kabanda, what I experienced in that committee was not parliamentary oversight. It was hatred. It was discrimination. It was racism, directed at me simply because I am a Munyarwanda."

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Dr Muganga said he had worked across the world and had never encountered the kind of treatment he allegedly received from Tayebwa.

"To this day, I cannot understand the depth of hatred he carries toward Banyarwanda. I do not have to take my word for it. Ask the other members of the Appointment Committee, including those from the Opposition side. They were there. They witnessed it."

He also questioned what Tayebwa was allegedly trying to prevent.

"So I ask one simple question: what is Hon. Tayebwa so afraid of? What remains hidden that my presence at Internal Affairs would threaten to uncover?"

Dr Muganga insisted that Banyarwanda are equal citizens of Uganda and should not face discrimination.

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"Uganda belongs to ALL its citizens equally. Banyarwanda included. We are not second class citizens. We will not be treated as such."

His remarks come hours after Kabanda said Muganga was rejected because committee investigations allegedly found that he held three passports: Ugandan, Canadian and Rwandan.

Kabanda rejected claims that Muganga's ethnic background influenced the committee's decision, arguing that other Ugandans of Banyarwanda descent have previously been approved for public office.

Frank Gashumba, a close associate of Dr Muganga, has also criticised the vetting process and blamed the rejection on issues raised during the committee proceedings.