MC Kats' response to Sheilah Gashumba's birthday message takes netizens by surprise

MC Kats sparked debate online after responding to Sheilah Gashumba's birthday message by asking her to help him raise support to complete his house.

Renowned media personality and emcee Edwin Katamba, alias MC Kats, took netizens by surprise and got them talking after his response to a birthday message from Sheilah Gashumba.

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"Happy birthday @mckatsug 💕," Gashumba shared on X.

MC Kats responded by asking her to launch a campaign to help him complete his house.

"My sis need to finish this house do me a campaign You gat my mm number Love you always," Kats responded.

My sis need to finish this house do me a campaign



You gat my mm number

Love you always https://t.co/XlhDH2vC6s — MC Kats (@mckatsug) June 2, 2026

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A commenter observed: "To survive in this Kampala, u need to be shameless😂😂"

Another joked: "😂😂😂😂i need this kind of shamelessness and audacity to ask @uweraEstherUg out😂😂.."

Another said: "Just go back to NBS so that they resume paying you your salary. A 40 year old man shouldn't be begging a girl younger than them on this app."

MC Kats house

It is not the first time MC Kats has rallied people to help him complete a house, according to reports. It is not clear whether it is the same house.

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"Is this the same house Ivan Ssemwanga & Radio contributed to?" Jude Mugabi asked on X while commenting on Kats' post.

According to reports, construction of the house, if it is the same one, began in 2016. At the time, Kats was reportedly 31 years old. Today, if the reports are correct, he is 41 and the project remains incomplete 10 years later.

In 2022, Kats held a birthday celebration where Sheilah Gashumba suggested showering him with money. He reportedly collected a sizeable amount. Gashumba herself reportedly contributed Shs1.2 million.