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Ebola: 6 Congolese nationals test positive in Uganda

Moses King
Moses King 07:10 - 03 June 2026
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The current Ebola outbreak is mainly on the Congo side
In the latest development, the Ministry of Health announced six new cases bringing the total of confirmed cases to 15.
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Uganda has confirmed six new Ebola Virus Disease cases from follow-up cases of previous contacts with an  infected Congolese person.

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In the latest development, the Ministry of Health announced six new cases bringing the total of confirmed cases to 15.

According to the statistics, Uganda has registered at least one death ( a Congolese national), two recovered and were discharged.

The ministry is handling 668 contacts under close monitoring and review at designated facilities.

The latest epidemic broke out from the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where over 200 patients were reported.

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However, latest figures shows that the figure in that DRC was inflated by almost half as there are 113 confirmed cases after several contacts were discharged.

The disease presents with sudden fever, fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea and unexplained vomiting.

The national taskforce announced drastic measures including a ban on music concerts and temporary closure of the border with  DRC.

The epidemic erupted in Uganda after a Congolese national travelled into the country.

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