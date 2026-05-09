DJ Kace lights up season two of A Night in Mexico

DJ Kace headlined a vibrant Mexican-themed nightlife experience at Nomad Bar & Lounge as Don Julio hosted season two of “A Night in Mexico.”

Nomad Bar & Lounge hosted season two of “A Night in Mexico” with Don Julio.

DJ Kace headlined the Mexican-themed nightlife event in Kampala.

Don Julio 1942 bottle service became one of the night’s biggest attractions.

Revellers praised the music, atmosphere, and Cancun-inspired experience.

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When the gong in the “RIP” sound effect went off, revellers knew a Don Julio 1942 bottle had been taken off the shelf and was being ferried with fanfare to a “mugagga” celebrating with premium tequila.

On Friday night, Nomad Bar & Lounge, in partnership with global luxury tequila brand Don Julio, gave Ugandans a Cancun-inspired experience during season two of “A Night in Mexico.”

The Mexican-themed party saw guests dressed in wide-rimmed sombrero-inspired hats, leather pants, checkered shirts, mini dresses, boots, and short shorts.

Some revellers posed at the Don Julio backdrop, taking photos in a setting many felt was worth documenting.

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A Night in Mexico’ is a whole different experience

Speaking before his set, Kace said he had one mission: delivering good vibes to Ugandans.

Don Julio 1942 remained at the centre of the experience. Every bottle delivery came with the now-famous shoulder-borne and mascot-led procession across the room, accompanied by the “RIP” or “Ameno” sound effects, turning each order into a spectacle.

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Team “Omugagga ffe aba mulina” captured every moment as the bottles crossed through the crowd for social media content.

One reveler, impressed by the bottle service, said: “‘A Night in Mexico’ is a whole different experience. This is spectacular.”

At about 3am, DJ Kace took to the decks and lived up to his promise of delivering “good vibes.”

He opened his set with Jose Chameleone’s classic “Mama Mia,” prompting the audience to sing along. He later mixed Afro-house and Amapiano tunes into a seamless set that kept revellers on the dance floor.

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By the early hours of Saturday morning, sombrero hats had loosened, some had fallen off, and the boots had logged long hours on the dance floor.