Court rejects request for Besigye treatment outside Luzira 

The Court convened Wednesday morning but neither Besigye, nor his co-accused Obeid Lutale were present in court

The Kampala High Court has declined to grant an order to Luzira Upper Prison to transfer Col Dr Kizza Besigye to a health facility outside of Luzira Prison following concerns about his deteriorating health.

Judge Emmanuel Baguma said he received communication from the prison that Dr Besigye was unwell.

State Prosecution led by Richard Birvumbuka initially requested for a video link to the prison to confirm whether or not the accused was sick.

However, the defence lawyers led by Erias Lukwago opposed this request.

They noted that yesterday, (Tuesday) when they went to check on him, Dr Besigye could not even walk from his cell to the conference room to meet them.

“The state’s request therefore would mean setting up the video equipment in his cell which is not feasible,” the lawyers argued.

Meanwhile, the defence team put in their quest for Besigye to be transferred to a better health facility following reports that his health was getting worse

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Besigye was rushed to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall from Luzira Prison under heavy security after his health reportedly deteriorated sharply.

His wife Winnie Byanyima told reporters that her husband began suffering from severe stomach pain on Saturday, which later escalated into a fever.

“I rushed there and found him on IV,” she told journalists, adding that Besigye informed her he had been unable to walk and had to be wheeled into the facility.

According to Byanyima, doctors found him severely dehydrated and conducted a series of tests, the results of which were still pending.

In his ruling however, Justice Baguma said he found no reasonable grounds to grant this request

“At this stage I have not seen any suggesting that his health concerns cannot be handled in Luzira prison. For now we shall wait for communication from the prison authorities if there is any change,” he ruled.

Given that the accused persons could not appear physically in court, the judge adjourned the hearing for three more weeks

