Captain Morgan announces Muck Arena with Nyege Nyege Pre-Party pop up

Captain Morgan took over Linus’ Tattoo Studio in Bukoto for a pop-up party announcing the Muck Arena at this year's Nyege Nyege Festival. Featuring Amapiano beats, Melon Splash cocktails, and the Piano Parade, the activation set the stage for non-stop energy at Kalagala Falls.

If you walked past Linus’ Tattoo Studio in Bukoto over the weekend, you felt the energy long before you saw it. There was simply too muck fun brewing inside as heavy Amapiano beats and the aroma of cocktails filled the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captain Morgan Muckpit took over the creative hub on Saturday for a pop-up party that did exactly what a preview should: leave Kampala wanting the full picture. This served as the announcement of the Muckpit Muck Arena as the brand’s headline activation at this year’s Nyege Nyege Festival while also unveiling the Piano Parade, a high-energy movement celebrating Amapiano and the young DJs on the scene.

UBL Innovations Manager Lillian Kansiime spoke to the spirit behind the concept saying,

"Captain Morgan Muckpit is all about breaking free from the ordinary and embracing pure, uninhibited self-expression, so we couldn’t miss out on Nyege Nyege. We are bringing that energy right to Kalagala Falls with the Muck Arena as a playground that is a little bit messy, and a whole lot of fun as we celebrate the flavour and sounds of the new generation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nyege Nyege Muck Arena will feature its own stage giving nonstop Amapiano rhythms alongside a major takeover on the Nyege Nyege main stage. To offer a taste of what awaits on the Nile, DJs including Dreadlazer, City Girl, and Linus himself took turns dropping sets, proving they aren't just mucking around when it comes to the music.

Between DJ sets and dance trains, guests enjoyed signature Melon Splash cocktails including the Simple Serve, Perfect Serve, and Muckito Serve for a direct taste of the Muckpit lifestyle.

The experience was curated in partnership with Nyege Nyege organizers Talent Africa Group as TAG CEO Aly Alibhai, stopped by to confirm that the stage at Kalagala Falls will be anchored by the new school selectors to honor their growing influence in Uganda’s action-packed nightlife.