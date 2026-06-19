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BBS TV Parliament correspondent Joseph Sseruwooza is dead

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:46 - 19 June 2026
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Joseph Sseruwooza
Sseruwooza was BBS TV’s Parliament correspondent and also hosted the programme Zuukuka N’Ensonga, one of the station’s current affairs platforms.
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Buganda Kingdom’s BBS Terefayina and the media fraternity is mourning the sudden passing of one of the station's reporters Joseph Sseruwooza.

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Sseruwooza’s death was confirmed on Friday morning by the media house.

He is said to have succumbed a heart related complication at the Uganda Heart Institute in Mulago on Friday morning.

His friends said yesterday, Thursday, he was rushed to a hospital with severe stomach and chest pain which he thought was ulcers.

Subsequent scans confirmed a myocardial infarction (a heart attack) and was rushed to the Heart Institute where he passed away as he was set to undergo an operation

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He was BBS TV’s Parliament correspondent and also hosted the programme Zuukuka N’Ensonga, one of the station’s current affairs platforms.

“Sad news! Our colleague here at BBS Terefayina, Joseph Sseruwuuza, has died,” they announced.

Sseruwuuza’s death has drawn attention from viewers and colleagues who knew him for his coverage of parliamentary business and public affairs.

Joseph Sseruwooza
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Several took to social media to share their grief.

As a Parliament correspondent, he reported on debates, committee work, political developments and other issues from the legislature.

His work placed him among journalists who helped bring parliamentary proceedings closer to Luganda-speaking audiences.

BBS did not immediately disclose the cause of death or burial arrangements.

Further details on funeral arrangements are expected from the family and BBS Terefayina.

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