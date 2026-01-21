Basajjabalaba's son declares bid for deputy speakership
The Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament-elect, Hajji Iddi Basajjabalaba, has declared his intention to run for Deputy Speaker of Parliament for the 2026–2031 term.
Basajjabalaba is the son of Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, the chairperson of the NRM Entrepreneurs League. Al Hajj is also known to be close to several influential people in government.
The Deputy Speaker’s position is currently held by Thomas Tayebwa, the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District.
Tayebwa was elected to the post on March 25, 2022. He replaced Anita Among, who became Speaker of Parliament after the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.
Meanwhile, reports say Norbert Mao, the newly elected Laroo-Pece Division Member of Parliament, is also eyeing the speakership. The position is currently held by Anita Among.
Mao is the current Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.