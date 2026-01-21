Advertisement

Basajjabalaba's son declares bid for deputy speakership

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:33 - 21 January 2026
Thomas and Iddi
Bushenyi–Ishaka MP-elect Hajji Iddi Basajjabalaba has declared his bid for the Deputy Speaker position for the 2026–2031 term, as reports also emerge that Norbert Mao is eyeing the speakership. I prefer this response
The Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament-elect, Hajji Iddi Basajjabalaba, has declared his intention to run for Deputy Speaker of Parliament for the 2026–2031 term.

Basajjabalaba is the son of Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, the chairperson of the NRM Entrepreneurs League. Al Hajj is also known to be close to several influential people in government.

Businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba speaks at his mother's funeral

The Deputy Speaker’s position is currently held by Thomas Tayebwa, the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District.

Tayebwa was elected to the post on March 25, 2022. He replaced Anita Among, who became Speaker of Parliament after the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Speaker Anitah Among

Meanwhile, reports say Norbert Mao, the newly elected Laroo-Pece Division Member of Parliament, is also eyeing the speakership. The position is currently held by Anita Among.

Norbert Mao

Mao is the current Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

