Bajjo names top 3 singers of 2025, reveals King Saha’s booking fees

Bajjo has named his top singers of 2025 and revealed what King Saha now takes for performance.

Andrew Mukasa, the proprietor of Bajjo Events, has named his top singers of 2025.

Speaking at the Sanyuka TV Uncut Awards, Mukasa, also known as Bajjo, picked King Saha, Joshua Baraka and Elijah Kitaka.

“We have three artistes of the year: Kitaka, King Saha and Joshua,” he said.

Elijah Kitaka

The three released hit songs during the year, secured major bookings and performed well on streaming platforms.

Joshua Baraka on stage

Bajjo also revealed what King Saha currently deserves as booking fees. He said the singer should charge between Shs8 million and Shs9 million for performances in Kampala. He should charge about Shs12 million for upcountry shows and between Shs4 million and Shs5 million for club appearances.

King Saha

“Let me say this clearly. I am not being sarcastic. Saha is the most selling artiste,” Bajjo said.

He said Saha is entertaining, has a great voice and appeals strongly to women. He added that women make up the singer’s largest audience, which gives him an advantage.

King Saha, who performs across genres such as Zouk, RnB, Reggae, Afrobeat and Bossa Nova, was born in 1989 and hails from Rakai District.

His career gained attention after he joined the Makindye-based group Born Fire in 2011. He broke through in 2014 with his hit song Mulirwana.

@sanyukatvug #UncutAwards: The artists of the year are three: Elijah Kitaka, King Saha, and Joshua Baraka. - Bajjo #UncutAwards2025 #SanyukaUnCut #SanyukaUpdates #KiUgandaKinyuma ♬ original sound - Sanyuka TV