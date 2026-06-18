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Anne Kansiime, Mami Deb hunt down, reward resilient female motorcyclist

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:35 - 18 June 2026
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Mutonyi Becca appeared at the third episode of Mami Deb's talk show, Let's Talk with Mami Deb.
Anne Kansiime and Mami Deb tracked down a female boda boda rider who inspired them and rewarded her with Shs 2 million and two helmets during a television show premiere.
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Comedian Anne Kansiime and media personality Mami Deb have tracked down and rewarded a female motorcyclist whose resilience moved Kansiime during a recent trip from western Uganda.

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Kansiime first spotted the woman while travelling back to Kampala from Marchison Falls. 

The woman pulled up at a fuel station riding a boda boda with her son

The comedian recorded the moment and shared it online, saying she was determined to find the rider.

“I don't know how I will get to this woman, I want to know who she is,” Kansiime said.

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“I want to make sure that me and Mami Deb change her life completely. I looked at this woman and spent the rest of my journey to Kampala, thinking about the things I have taken for granted in my life.

Kansiime's appeal gained attention on social media.

She later revealed that a neighbour of the motorcyclist saw the video and helped connect them.

The woman was identified as Mutonyi Becca and was brought to Kampala on Wednesday night, where she appeared at the third episode of Mami Deb's talk show, Let's Talk with Mami Deb.

Speaking before the audience, Mutonyi said she is a farmer struggling to provide for her family. She revealed that she is raising five children amid financial hardship.

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Kansiime and Mami Debz then surprised her with a cash gift of Shs2 million and two new helmets.

The gesture was met with applause from the audience as the pair praised Mutonyi's determination and hard work.

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