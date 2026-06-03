Adonia Ayebare, Echodu sweat over alleged American, Canadian citizenship

According to reliable reports, Ayebare, was pressed over his alleged American citizenship while Echodu was cornered over allegedly Canadian citizenship.

The day two of the vetting of designated cabinet ministers for the 2026-2031 term was fulfilled with high tension as controversial alleged dual Citizenship holders faced off the Parliamentary Appointment Committee.

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Newly sworn-in Soroti City West Member of Parliament Calvin Echodu also Vice Chairman National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee and seasoned diplomat Adonia Ayebare struggled to defend their alleged dual citizenship status before Parliament.

According to reliable reports, Ayebare, was pressed over his alleged American citizenship while Echodu was cornered over allegedly Canadian citizenship.

However, the committee majority voted in favour of the pair.

There are also reports that the duo promised to renounce their foreign citizenship which contravenes Uganda's citizenship laws on appointment to certain offices as presided under Fifth Schedule.

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The Fifth Schedule prohibits the appointments of dual citizenship holders to the presidency, prime minister, cabinet minister and state minister roles.

In a sigh of relief, Ayebare said the alleged dual citizenship status holds no water.

"Today I had an excellent interaction with the committee of Parliament during the constitutional mandate vetting. I outlined my vision of approval as foreign minister," he said.

He received majority support from the committee paving way his appointment as minister.

Echodu also received similar support from the legislators.

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