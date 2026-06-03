Advertisement

Adonia Ayebare, Echodu sweat over alleged American, Canadian citizenship

Moses King
Moses King 07:05 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Adonia Ayebare. Photo: UBC
According to reliable reports, Ayebare, was pressed over his alleged American citizenship while Echodu was cornered over allegedly Canadian citizenship.
Advertisement

The day two of the vetting of designated cabinet  ministers for the 2026-2031 term was fulfilled with high tension as controversial alleged dual Citizenship holders faced off the Parliamentary Appointment Committee.

Advertisement

Newly sworn-in Soroti City West Member of Parliament Calvin Echodu also Vice Chairman National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee and seasoned diplomat Adonia Ayebare struggled to defend their alleged dual citizenship status before Parliament.

According to reliable reports, Ayebare, was pressed over his alleged American citizenship while Echodu was cornered over allegedly Canadian citizenship.

However, the committee majority voted in favour of the pair.

There are also reports that the duo promised to renounce their foreign citizenship which contravenes Uganda's citizenship laws on appointment to certain offices as presided under Fifth Schedule.

Advertisement

The Fifth Schedule prohibits the appointments of dual citizenship holders to the presidency, prime minister, cabinet minister and state minister roles.

In a sigh of relief, Ayebare said the alleged dual citizenship status holds no water.

"Today I had an excellent interaction with the committee of Parliament during the constitutional mandate vetting. I outlined my vision of approval as foreign minister," he said.

He received majority support from the committee paving way his appointment as minister.

Echodu also received similar support from the legislators.

Advertisement

However, the committee turned the heat on the controversial appointment of Lawrence Muganga as State Minister of internal affairs. He reportedly received minority support over alleged Uganda - Rwanda - Canada links.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Bank of Uganda head office
News
03.06.2026
Bank of Uganda caps cash withdrawals,  slashes cheque limits in push for cashless economy
Dr Lawrence Muganga
News
03.06.2026
Abavandimwe blame Dr Lawrence Muganga ministerial rejection on Thomas Tayebwa
Ebola: 6 Congolese nationals test positive in Uganda
News
03.06.2026
Ebola: 6 Congolese nationals test positive in Uganda
Adonia Ayebare, Echodu sweat over alleged American, Canadian citizenship
News
03.06.2026
Adonia Ayebare, Echodu sweat over alleged American, Canadian citizenship
Uganda revives talks with Man United, EPL clubs for major sponsorship
News
02.06.2026
Uganda revives talks with Man United, EPL clubs for major sponsorship
Museveni bids farewell to US ambassador William Popp
News
02.06.2026
Museveni bids farewell to US ambassador William Popp