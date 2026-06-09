The total number of suspects in custody has risen to eight

The total number of suspects in custody has risen to eight

8 suspects now in custody over rugby player Sydney Gongodyo's death

Police have expanded their investigation into the death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, with eight suspects now in custody and more arrests expected.

Police have arrested five more suspects in connection with the death of professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to eight as investigations into the alleged mob killing continue.

In a statement released on June 9, 2026, the Uganda Police Force said the incident occurred on June 5, 2026.

The suspects in custody are Noordin Ssebagala, Roden Ayebazibwe, Juliet Namukose, Elly Mondoni, Herbert Twinomujuni, Perigrino Katsigazi, Darlious Tayebwa and Hannington Tugume.

Police said efforts to identify, trace and arrest other people believed to have taken part in the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities did not provide details about the circumstances that led to Gongodyo's death but said investigations remain active.

The force reiterated its commitment to ensuring that everyone found responsible is brought to justice.

"Further updates will be provided as investigations progress," police said.

The death of Gongodyo, a professional rugby player, has attracted public attention as investigators work to establish the events surrounding the alleged mob attack.