8 suspects now in custody over rugby player Sydney Gongodyo's death
Police have arrested five more suspects in connection with the death of professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo.
The arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to eight as investigations into the alleged mob killing continue.
In a statement released on June 9, 2026, the Uganda Police Force said the incident occurred on June 5, 2026.
The suspects in custody are Noordin Ssebagala, Roden Ayebazibwe, Juliet Namukose, Elly Mondoni, Herbert Twinomujuni, Perigrino Katsigazi, Darlious Tayebwa and Hannington Tugume.
Police said efforts to identify, trace and arrest other people believed to have taken part in the incident are ongoing.
Authorities did not provide details about the circumstances that led to Gongodyo's death but said investigations remain active.
The force reiterated its commitment to ensuring that everyone found responsible is brought to justice.
"Further updates will be provided as investigations progress," police said.
The death of Gongodyo, a professional rugby player, has attracted public attention as investigators work to establish the events surrounding the alleged mob attack.
Police have urged the public to cooperate with investigators as efforts continue to identify other suspects linked to the incident.