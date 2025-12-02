3 suspected criminals shot dead in Kyengera security raid

Three suspected criminals were shot dead in a Kyengera security operation after officers tracked them trailing a businesswoman and recovered weapons and suspected forged documents.

Security officers on December 1, 2025, shot dead three suspected criminals during a joint operation in Kaboja A, Kasenge Parish, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

The operation, carried out at about 08:00am, followed intelligence that officers had been tracking the group from Kasenge.

The suspects were reportedly trailing a businesswoman when the security team moved in.

Preliminary findings show the men were armed with knives, breaking tools, toy guns, and other items thought to be used in robberies.

Two died on the spot.

The third died on the way to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Officers also recovered suspected forged identification documents from one of the dead men.

These included a Uganda Police warrant card numbered 38468 in the name of Byaruhanga Moses, listed as a Senior Traffic Sergeant, issued in 2016.

A National ID in the name of Kachingwa Moses was also found.

The bodies were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala said investigations are ongoing to confirm the men’s real identities, their network, and the scope of their activities.