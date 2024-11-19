Uganda Police in fleet boost

Peugeot Uganda this week a brand-new Peugeot Landtrek pickup, marking a notable upgrade to the police force’s fleet.

The announcement was made by Peugeot Uganda, which described the development as a "huge honour and milestone."

Images of the vehicle, emblazoned in Uganda Police colours, were shared alongside the announcement.

In its statement, Peugeot Uganda highlighted the robust features of the new Landtrek.

"Delivering solid performance, a robust guard rail and upper seating deck are made out of some of the strongest materials," the post read.

The delivery is hoped to enhance the operational capacity of the Uganda Police.

Future Fleet Plans Unclear

It however remains unclear whether this is a one-time acquisition or part of a larger plan to boost the Uganda Police’s ageing fleet.

The police force has had a longstanding need for more reliable vehicles, as many existing ones have been reported to be in poor condition.

Recent reports indicate that the Uganda Police have faced challenges with mobility, especially in handling emergencies and conducting patrols.

The lack of a sufficient and modern fleet has been a concern raised by citizens and officers alike.

Strengthening Operational Capacity

With its solid build and performance capabilities, the vehicle is expected to enhance police mobility in responding to incidents and maintaining law and order.

Peugeot Uganda’s post also hinted at the collaborative effort behind the delivery.

"Thank you to everybody involved," the company stated.