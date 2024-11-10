MP Akol claims getting threating messages from NUP

Mr. Akol, a self-described elephant when it comes to trampling on the fighting chances of his political opponents, claims that NUP supporters have been sending him messages threatening him, his family and the Acholi community. Mr. Akol is an Acholi by tribe.

"They say Acholi are stupid, that I support Museveni… Acholi has suffered during his regime with issues like poverty. It is wrong to bring tribal sentiments into this,” Akol said.

He denied that he is an apologist for President Museveni, adding that he can’t be in light of how the Acholi have suffered under the president’s stewardship.

Mr. Akol said that the Acholi sub-region is still something of a powder keg, with residents embroiled in running battles over land, especially with the presence of Balaalo pastoralists.

Pastoralists originating from western Uganda (where President Museveni is from) and Rwanda are referred to as Balaalo (herdsmen).

Mr. Akol called for an end to ethnic chauvinism and clarified that his actions were not choreographed by any party allegiance or any other untoward bias, adding that he holds no resentment toward the Baganda people or any other group.

More accusations

Akol, however, is not done with MP Francis Zaake; he accused his fellow legislator of provoking him and thus earning his comeuppance in the shape of his fists, which rained on Hon. Zaake like hailstones.

“Zaake is much younger than me – he’s of an age with my children,” says Mr. Akol.

"In our African culture, respect is essential, especially in how we conduct ourselves in public. It was inappropriate for him to lift his leg toward another man in that way. Such conduct is disrespectful.”