Muzungu Boda finally deported

His ticket showed he left on 9 November, with his journey to New Zealand routing through Doha.

Muzungu Boda, a white man from New Zealand, had gained a substantial following on Ugandan social media through his daring drifting stunts, lifestyle vlogs, and skits that often depicted local Ugandan life.

His antics and portrayal of Uganda, however, sparked mixed reactions.

While many Ugandans appreciated his enthusiasm and charitable efforts, others criticised him for what they viewed as disrespectful and exploitative behaviour towards Ugandan culture and people, particularly children.

Over the past weeks, Muzungu Boda had used his social media platforms to appeal for support to prevent his deportation, but ultimately, the decision to deport him was finalised.

The move followed rising public debate about his activities, including an opinion piece in the Daily Monitor that raised concerns over his conduct and the underlying tone of his content.

Controversy and Criticisms of Cultural Insensitivity

Critics argued that Muzungu Boda’s content often crossed the line from cultural appreciation to cultural insensitivity. His drifting stunts—performed with little regard for safety, even when children were involved—were flagged as particularly irresponsible.

Moreover, his interactions with Ugandan children attracted criticism, with instances where he was seen spitting on a child’s face and presenting Black children with dust-smeared faces, claiming they had “become White.” These actions were perceived by some as reinforcing stereotypes and perpetuating a "White Saviour" mentality.

Additionally, Muzungu Boda's charitable work, such as providing food and school fees to Ugandan children, was viewed by some Ugandans as a mask for exploitative practices.

He often documented these efforts extensively, leading critics to argue that he portrayed Uganda as a land in desperate need of saving, reinforcing stereotypes of poverty and dependency.

His portrayal of Ugandan communities, while intended to showcase local life, was seen by some as patronising, reducing the daily experiences of Ugandans to a form of entertainment for Western audiences.

The Fine Line Between Tourism and Exploitation

While Muzungu Boda claimed he was showcasing Uganda in a positive light and encouraging tourism, his critics argued that his content strayed into neo-colonialist territory.