Ugandans live happily in poverty - Museveni

Speaking during the launch of the 4-acre model initiative in the Greater Kibaale districts, Museveni suggested that many Ugandans appear content to live in poverty, despite the government’s efforts to empower them.

A Pact with Poverty

Reflecting on his experiences in Kisozi, where he owns a ranch, Museveni recounted his interactions with locals, stating that many are resigned to their financial struggles.

“I fought with the people of Kisozi for a long time, but it seems some Ugandans really enjoy living in poverty. They just don’t care. It is almost as if I am the one suffering most trying to help them,” the President said.

Museveni noted that upon arriving in Kisozi, he often finds residents sitting idly in front of their shops with little drive to change their circumstances.

“I ask them how they are doing, and they tell me, ‘We are just here... we don’t see money.’ They are okay in their poverty. They have made a pact with poverty,” he added.

However, he also highlighted a shift in attitude among some residents, stating that out of 2,035 homes near his ranch, only about 200 are still living in poverty, with the majority now engaged in commercial farming.

The 4-Acre Model Initiative

The President launched the 4-acre model initiative, spearheaded by Minister Fred Byamukama, as part of efforts to encourage commercial farming in Uganda’s rural areas.

The programme aims to guide residents in the western districts on how to maximise their limited land for agricultural production.

The initiative involves dividing small plots of land into segments for various income-generating activities, including crop cultivation and livestock rearing.

Museveni has championed similar programmes in the past, including Operation Wealth Creation, which has faced criticism for limited impact and allegations of poor implementation.

Persistent Poverty

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 20.3% of Ugandans live below the poverty line.

Despite the government’s numerous poverty eradication programmes, including Emyooga and the Youth Livelihood Programme, these initiatives have often been hampered by corruption, inadequate funding, and poor coordination.

Museveni acknowledged these challenges indirectly, criticising those who have not embraced the available opportunities.

He urged Ugandans to adopt a mindset of productivity and to take advantage of the government’s programmes to improve their livelihoods.

A Call for Change

As the government continues its efforts to combat poverty, Museveni remains optimistic that initiatives like the 4-acre model will transform rural communities.