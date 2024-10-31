Nabbanja assures UAE Ugandan diaspora of government's continued support

The Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi is estimated at 150,000. Prime Minister Nabbanja praised the diaspora leadership for their contributions to the development of both Uganda and the UAE. She emphasised that mobilising the diaspora for development is a key priority for the NRM Government, which provides support for community activities.

“I am aware that USD 50,000 was given towards the leadership association and an additional USD 63,000 to the UAE Uganda Diaspora SACCO,” she noted, adding that plans are underway to establish a shelter for stranded Ugandans in Dubai. “In the Financial Year 2025/2026, the Uganda Government will support the Uganda Consulate in Dubai to set up a shelter for stranded Ugandans.”

Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Africa, attended as the Prime Minister’s special guest. He commended the Ugandan community’s reputation in the UAE, describing them as friendly, hardworking, trustworthy, and transparent, and said they are a welcome addition to the UAE’s immigrant population.

Prime Minister Nabbanja expressed her appreciation for the remittances sent home by Ugandans and thanked them for their warm reception. The diaspora leaders at the event included Abdul Basit Nsubuga, Robert Kamoga, Abdullah Kabogoza, Mustafa Ndugwa, Winnie Nansamba, Rashida Mwiz, Cosmas Aheebwa, Zam Nabirye, Ismail Okedo, and Khadija Mohammed. They took the opportunity to voice several concerns and requests.

They called for Government intervention to engage labour export companies and set a minimum age limit of 25 years for migrant workers in Abu Dhabi, noting that jobs in the service industry often require emotional maturity and life skills that younger workers may lack. They highlighted the vulnerability of younger workers who are inadequately prepared and often end up stranded.

Addressing the Uganda Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control's policy requiring all lost passport renewal applications to be referred to Kampala, the leaders requested “amnesty” for lost passports, arguing that having valid documentation is crucial for those living abroad. They cited prohibitive travel costs, the difficulty of securing extended leave from work, and the risk of job loss or detention if found without documentation.

The leaders also requested support for expanding their projects' capital base, tax waivers, and land allocations in investment parks for mini-factories. They further sought land from the Ministry of Water, Lands, and Environment for hardwood tree planting. The Prime Minister reminded them that agricultural inputs are already tax-exempt and promised to convey their requests to the President.