Museveni discusses Sudan conflict with U.S. special envoy

The discussions centred on regional security and strategies to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Perriello expressed gratitude for President Museveni's pivotal role in mediating peace efforts in the region. The President, in turn, emphasised the necessity of dialogue and reconciliation as fundamental to restoring stability in Sudan.

The Special Envoy commended President Museveni’s leadership and experience, acknowledging his significant contributions to the peace process. “We came to seek your wise counsel and guidance on this matter,” Perriello said, underlining the value of Uganda’s insights.

Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, also participated in the meeting. The discussions extended to the implementation of the African Union's Peace and Security Council communiqué on Sudan.

The meeting underscored the growing positive relations between Uganda and the United States. Both nations have collaborated extensively on regional stability and development initiatives, reflecting a shared commitment to peace and prosperity in Africa. The U.S. has recognised Uganda as a key partner in addressing complex security challenges, further strengthening their diplomatic and economic ties.

The discussions highlighted the strategic importance of Uganda's role in regional stability, with President Museveni reiterating his commitment to working collaboratively with international partners to foster peace in Africa.