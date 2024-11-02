Excitement as Kabaka Mutebi opens Masaza Cup finals

This was the Kabaka's first official major outing before his subjects in several months, having been receiving medical treatment since the beginning of the year.

Amid loud cheers and excitement from tens of thousands of fans who gathered at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, the Kabaka was seen launching the finals with a ceremonial kick of the ball.

He was accompanied by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

Historic finals

The finals were held at Namboole Stadium for the first time in five years. The venue had been undergoing extensive renovations, making this year’s championship a landmark event.

Fans, dressed in traditional Kiganda attire, danced to the beat of cultural songs, filling the stadium with a vibrant atmosphere ahead of the much-awaited matches.

The tournament climax featured two key games: the early third-place match between Buweekula and Kyaddondo, followed by the grand final at 3 p.m., where two-time champions Buddu took on Kyaggwe.

The championship had been running for the past three months, drawing massive crowds and showcasing the spirit of unity and competition within Buganda.

Ahead of the finals, security measures were a top priority. Owek. Robert Sserwanga, the Buganda Kingdom Minister for Sports, Youth, and Arts, assured the public of maximum security during a media briefing held at Bulange, Mengo, on 31st October 2024.

"We need life and therefore have to be cautious as we cheer our teams at Namboole Stadium," Sserwanga emphasised, urging fans to adhere to safety guidelines.

Several notable figures attended the finals, including National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine, adding to the significance of the event.