Olivia Lutaaya and group to be taken to Kyankwanzi after release - Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine says he was told this by Ms Lutaaya in a phone conversation.

He revealed this on Monday during a commemoration event at the NUP headquarters, honouring supporters who lost their lives during the last election violence.

Arrest and Detention of NUP Supporters

In the aftermath of the 2020 general elections, several NUP supporters, including Olivia Lutaaya, were arrested on charges of treachery and unlawful possession of explosive devices.

The group was accused of recruiting and training individuals to overthrow the government and was found in possession of 13 improvised explosive devices, which are exclusively reserved for the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Their arrest led to prolonged detention, with many spending nearly four years on remand.

Confession and Sentencing

After spending significant time in detention, Lutaaya and her co-accused pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Last month, the General Court Martial in Makindye sentenced them to five years in prison for treachery.

However, considering the time already spent on remand—three years and eight months—the court reduced their sentence to an additional three months and 22 days.

This decision means they are expected to be released early next year.

Bobi Wine's Address and Support

During the commemoration event, Bobi Wine addressed the emotional toll the detention has taken on the families of the incarcerated supporters.

He specifically mentioned an apology from Lutaaya's aunt, stating, "I just saw the aunt of Olivia apologising here because her niece was subdued by the regime and made to confess things she did not do.”

“I want you to know that you do not need to apologise. Olivia is blameless. She is our friend. She fought hard."

He acknowledged the hardships faced by Lutaaya, a young mother separated from her children for nearly four years, adding that neither she nor her colleagues should be condemned for their actions under duress.

Rehabilitation at Kyankwanzi

Bobi Wine further disclosed that upon their release, Lutaaya and her group are scheduled to be taken to the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi for rehabilitation.

"She told me that when they were released, they were to take them to Kyankwanzi to 'rehabilitate them'."

The NALI in Kyankwanzi is known for conducting NRM ideological and transformational leadership training.

Bobi Wine concluded by conveying Lutaaya's message to the NUP supporters, urging them to continue fighting for her and her colleagues to prevent further humiliation.