Latest Ugandan Fashion News & Trends | Pulse Uganda

Ghetto Kids, top celebrities grab spotlight at LC Waikiki’s new season launchThe fashion extravaganza delivered a mix of high-end fashion, electrifying performances, and star-studded appearances, leaving attendees mesmerised.
Experts warn against trendy phone cases loved by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner
Fashion, entertainment extravaganza await at LC Waikiki collection launchThe launch is slated for 2 PM on Saturday, November 23, outside the LC Waikiki store
Denmark celebrates 2024 with Miss Supranational Europe and Miss Universe titlesVictoria Larsen, crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024, and Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, crowned Miss Universe 2024, have brought unparalleled glory to their homeland, elevating Denmark’s presence in the world of beauty, culture, and diplomacy.
5 creative ways to preserve and enjoy your kids' art without clutterCombine multiple pieces of art to make a large collage or have the designs printed on fabric to create a quilt.
6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should ownYour work wardrobe is more than just a collection of clothes. Don't have a boring wardrobe; it’s a curated toolkit for tackling your day with confidence and flair.
5 very feminine fashion items originally made for menThese common female items were once considered manly and masculine.
5 Indoor birthday shoot ideas you can do yourselfCelebrating your birthday with a personalised photo shoot is a fun and creative way to capture memories.
PHOTOS: Partygoers steal show in stylish outfits at Blankets and WinePartygoers flocked to the Lugogo Grounds in Kampala for a day of fun, fashion, and music at the popular Blankets and Wine event on Sunday, September 29.
Sheebah's maternity style: A blend of comfort, elegance, and individualitySheebah’s style incorporates layers and statement pieces, which add an element of sophistication to her look.
Photos: Princes Ssangalyambogo rocks internet with stunning outfitIn the first photo, Princess Katrina is seen smiling warmly at the camera, exuding confidence and grace.
5 times Ayra Starr and Tyla rocked identical outfitsThese are the times Ayra Starr and Tyla proved they're style soulmates.
What qualifies as distressed fashion?Distressed clothes often have faded areas that mimic the natural lightening of fabric over time
Here's how often you should wash your jeansShould you wash your jeans after every wear, or can you wait? If you choose to wait, how many wears are ideal?
7 bracelets that are believed to ward off bad energy and evil spiritThroughout history, various cultures have used bracelets and other forms of jewelry as protective talismans against negative energies and evil spirits.
Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figureBy following these styling tips and avoiding certain fashion pitfalls, you can dress your apple-shaped body in a way that is both flattering and stylish
5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dipsHip dips are the inward curves or indentations that some people have along the sides of their bodies, just below the hip bone and above the thigh
Please, no more naked dresses at the Met GalaAnother year, another sea of naked dresses at the <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/best-dressed-met-gala-red-carpet-looks-ranked-2024-5">Met Gala</a>.
See what the stars wore to the 2024 Met GalaThe theme for this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Africa’s most decent First Ladies namedThe list recognizes the grace, dignity, and impactful leadership of the First Ladies