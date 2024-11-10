A night of nostalgia and luxury at Chef’s Table event in Kampala

This exclusive gathering welcomed 40 guests for an evening of indulgent flavours and soulful music, delivering a refined dining experience elevated by Singleton, the world’s leading single malt whisky.

The highlight of the evening was Chef Sho, who took guests “back to school” with a nostalgic, sophisticated spin on boarding school classics. His three-course menu evoked memories of simpler times, reimagined with gourmet flair.

The evening began with a starter of sweet potatoes accompanied by a peanut butter sauté—comfort food made intriguing with an inventive twist. For the main course, Chef Sho presented posho cake with a "beefy twist," adding richness to this familiar dish. Dessert rounded out the experience with a light, refreshing take on pastries, a satisfying conclusion to the meal.

Each table was adorned with a bottle of Singleton whisky, which perfectly complemented every course, enriching the flavours and balancing the dining experience.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his menu, Chef Sho explained, “High school was tonight’s inspiration. I wanted to take people on a journey, to offer them a taste of their childhood, but transformed in a way that reminds them how good life can be. The joy in the room confirmed I achieved exactly that.”

Event organiser Bersi Mesgna remarked that the Chef’s Table is about crafting unforgettable experiences that marry exquisite dining with heartfelt moments. “Seeing everyone engaged, sharing stories, and savouring their meal with Singleton was a reminder of why we do this,” she noted.

Singleton added a touch of elegance to the night, with a dedicated bar offering bottomless cocktails, allowing guests to enjoy the distinctive single malt whisky throughout the evening.

Christine Kyokunda, Singleton’s Brand Manager, highlighted the brand’s dedication to pairing with fine cuisine: “Singleton is about creating unforgettable memories and savouring the moment, and tonight perfectly showcased how food and whisky together create a unique luxury experience. Events like Chef’s Table let us bring something exceptional to our consumers, showing how Singleton enhances every culinary occasion.”