Why Ugandan spoken poets prefer 'free verse'

Freedom to Explore Creativity

"Let the poetry culture go on," declares Fortunate the Poet, who advocates for a diversity of poetic forms and styles as a way to enrich Ugandan poetry.

Mosh the Poet echoes this sentiment, saying, "Yes, I prefer free verse. Created as a symbol of freedom, it allows one to explore creativity without limits, breaking away from constraints of traditional forms."

He notes that although free verse dismisses rigid structures, it still respects poetic dynamics, making it ideal for stage performances. Mosh also sees free verse as a pathway to cultural expression, pointing out how it opens doors to new styles, such as Okot P’bitek’s Song of Lawino, and helps to break neo-colonial influences in poetry.

Easier Expression and Adaptability

Chris the Poet agrees, emphasising that free verse makes it easier to communicate ideas without the pressure to maintain poetic devices. "It’s easier to express a message directly rather than struggling with rhyme or metre," he explains.

Chris also highlights the flexibility of free verse, recommending it for communication, activism, and self-expression, while structured forms may be better suited for teaching.

Empowering Emotional Expression

Named after the American poet Maya Angelou, Maya the Poet also prefers free verse for the creative freedom it provides. "Free verse allows me to express my thoughts and emotions without the constraints of rhyme or metre," she says, highlighting how this style encourages experimentation and personal expression.

Similarly, Joshua Obura Odyek appreciates the liberty free verse offers, enabling him to explore themes without the burden of searching for rhymes and rhythms.

A Different Perspective: Structured Verse

However, not all poets are in favour of free verse. Laureen-Daphne Abwooli-Kahunde argues that structured poetry demonstrates skill and discipline, whereas free verse can sometimes appear “lazy.” She notes that while free verse can be powerful in expressing raw emotion, it also requires a discerning audience to fully appreciate it.

Burton D’poet outlines why free verse appeals to many Ugandan poets, citing three main benefits: flexibility, expressive freedom, and authenticity. He explains that free verse encourages experimentation, allowing poets to convey their thoughts without adhering to rigid rhyme schemes, creating a sense of unfiltered, genuine expression.

A Tool for Emotional Exploration

Harlord Ankwasa adds that free verse offers the best avenue for exploring emotions, allowing poets to focus on their feelings without forcing rhythm or rhyme into the work.

Challenges and Limited Exposure to Traditional Forms

Not everyone is entirely sold on free verse. Sir Okalasa suggests that some poets might prefer free verse simply because it is what they are most familiar with, noting that some poets write without fully understanding traditional forms.

The Importance of Experimentation

Dr Brian Poet, however, supports free verse, stating, "I prefer free verse. It’s more conventional and lets people express themselves more freely."

Jason Ntaro, a veteran poet, offers perhaps the most nuanced view. "I prefer to flirt with all forms," he says, describing how experimenting with different structures prevents monotony in both subject and form. He notes that while free verse can be freeing, the deliberate use of rhyme schemes, alliteration, and other stylistic devices adds a unique layer of challenge and enjoyment to structured poetry.