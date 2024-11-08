Dexta Daps to headline UBL-powered Noise Nation Festival

UBL’s popular brands, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger, and Bell Citrus, will represent the brewery at the event. Justine Agaba, UBL’s representative, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the synergy between UBL’s brands and the festival’s celebration of creativity and self-expression.

“This platform allows us to connect with our customers through shared interests in music, art, and fashion. We’re thrilled to be part of this incredible event and look forward to sharing in the energy and creativity that Noise Nation will bring to Kampala,” Agaba stated.

The Noise Nation Festival aims to be more than a music event; it’s a celebration of Uganda’s cultural richness.

The festival promises an immersive experience, with gates opening at noon to welcome attendees for a day filled with food, music, arts, and crafts.

Visitors can expect to indulge in a wide array of culinary delights and explore vibrant art installations and handmade crafts, showcasing Uganda’s dynamic cultural landscape.

The line-up

The festival will feature performances by top Ugandan artists and DJs, alongside Dexta Daps, to create an unforgettable experience for festival-goers. James Byaruhanga, a representative from House of DJs, highlighted the festival’s vision of uniting communities through creative expression.

“Noise Nation is about bringing people together through music and the arts. We’re excited to bring Dexta Daps to Kampala, alongside talented local artists, for a celebration of Uganda’s vibrant culture,” he said.

Swangz Avenue’s Business Development Manager, Julius Kyazze, emphasised that Noise Nation is more than just a festival. “It’s a movement, a platform for showcasing Uganda’s unique cultural vitality. We invite everyone to join us for a day of discovery, enjoyment, and connection,” Kyazze remarked.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the event are available at different levels:

Standard Admission: UGX 200,000

VIP Access: UGX 300,000

Table of 10: UGX 4,000,000

Tickets can be purchased through the FlexiPay app, via *291# on Mobile Money, or online at quicket.com. Early booking is recommended due to high anticipated demand.