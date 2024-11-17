Nyege Nyege Festival: My 2019 experience

In 2019, I went to the Nyege Nyege festival. It was held in and around the Nile Discovery Beach in Njeru, Jinja. As the Content Editor & Events Manager of KQ Africa, I moderated the creative talk sessions at the Festival.

The talks involved some of the most influential Arts and cultural professionals Nyege Nyege could offer.

Meeting Influential Figures at Nyege Nyege

I met a myriad of people, including Machail Stangl of the famous Boiler Room, Marie Daipony, an editor of a renowned Music & Art Magazine called Mixmag, Washington DC-based artist Suzie Analog, Ethiopian-born musician Rophnan, who headlined at the Festival, Rasheeda, the then Arts Manager at British Council, among others.

Typically, our talk session would run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Our tent was always full. The only time that I did not moderate was when the talks swung to a discussion about the nonbinary and genderqueer. I kept mixing up my pronouns.

A Childhood Memory: Facing the Playground Giant

As I relaxed, my mind travelled back to simpler times. I started to daydream about the time I was beaten up by a girl...

Don’t be surprised. I was only 13, and she was twice my age. Anyway, it all started on the playground. I was playing football with my friends when a girl the size of my future fat lip (after it was acquainted with her fist) showed up.

Regardless, I refused. There was no way I was allowing a girl on our side or any side, for that matter. The silence from my peers and the sight of her rage was a warning, but I stood my ground. What followed was a one-sided battle I could never forget.

A Full-Circle Moment

“Philip,” said the British Journalist who had taken over my moderating role at the Creative Talks. “You may have your microphone back, and thanks for understanding.”

Sure I understood. I understood that this journalist must have been that life-sized woman-child who delivered an ass whipping to me as a 13-year-old. If she did it again, I could save face when reporting her to the cops for assault.