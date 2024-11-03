Photos: Kranium lights up Kampala at debut Captain Morgan spice takeover

Kranium took to the stage around 10 pm, igniting the crowd with his infectious energy. As he performed hits like Gal Policy, Nobody Has to Know, Can't Believe, and Last Night, revellers danced the night away.

The atmosphere was electric, with Kranium’s magnetic stage presence keeping everyone on their feet until the final song marked the end of his exhilarating set.

Complementing the musical acts were dynamic surprise dance performances by DMC Dance Crew and Ink Dancers.

The talented groups wowed the audience with well-coordinated routines that seamlessly fused Amapiano, Afrobeat, and hip-hop elements. Their energetic choreography added an extra layer of excitement, keeping the crowd engaged and entertained throughout the night.

The event also featured the official unveiling of the new Captain Morgan Spice look. The H2C Dance Crew made the reveal unforgettable with a lively dance performance, showcasing the brand's vibrant spirit and infusing the celebration with even more flair.

Judie Nandekya, Captain Morgan Brand Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the Spice Takeover. She explained, “The Spice Takeover is a new consumer platform through which Captain Morgan will re-establish itself within the consumer space by adding spice to different consumer occasions.”

She added that the initiative aims to immerse consumers in the Captain Morgan world, promoting individuality and creativity while savouring the rum’s versatility.

From the moment guests arrived, they were immersed in the Captain Morgan experience. Entry was marked by a striking triangular tunnel that led them into the venue, where they were gifted free Captain Morgan bandanas to elevate their party outfits.

A red-themed food court offered a variety of mouthwatering bites, while rum-punched cocktails flowed freely, and gaming stations and stylish photo booths provided endless entertainment. For those looking to spice up their look even further, ready-to-wear kitenge outfits were available on-site.

Emphasising responsible drinking, free drinking water was accessible at all cocktail points, encouraging guests to pace their alcohol consumption. This thoughtful touch ensured that partygoers could fully enjoy the night without compromising their well-being.