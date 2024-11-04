Photos: Iryn Namubiru stuns at Soul on Strings edition of Roast and Rhyme

Known for its reggae music vibe, this edition delivered a unique twist, featuring a line-up of passionate live performances an d the introduction of the new Bell Citrus flavour, which added a zesty touch to the festivities.

The event’s highlight was the highly anticipated performance by the legendary Iryn Namubiru.

The Begombeko star captivated the audience with her timeless hits, including Essimu y’ekiro, Simbalala, and Empissa zo zikyuseko.

Namubiru’s elegant stage presence and powerful vocals evoked heartfelt emotions, leaving the crowd mesmerised and fully engaged. Her performance was a celebration of both nostalgia and vibrant energy, making it a memorable experience for all in attendance.

Maro back on stage

Adding to the music magic, Germany-based singer Maro made a rare appearance on a Ugandan stage after a four-year hiatus.

He delivered crowd favourites such as Mubbi Bubbi, Kyokoba, and Anjagala, reigniting fond memories and delighting fans who had missed his soulful presence.

Other performances included Zulitums, who brought his signature style, and soetry pieces from Kabera Angel, which added a poetic touch to the evening.

Bell Lager Brand Manager Lillian Kansiime highlighted the brand's dedication to enhancing the consumer experience.

“Once again, we have onboarded Bell Citrus to elevate the consumer experience at Roast and Rhyme with a new twist to enjoyments in a colourful, refreshing, and playful manner,” she stated.

The new Bell Citrus flavour added a vibrant element, complementing the picnic-themed event and keeping spirits high.

The sundowner experience kicked off with fun games, followed by a Double Black takeover and DJ mash-ups by Lynda Ddane and Melvyn DJ.

An unexpected mix of gospel songs, old-school RnB, timeless Ugandan classics, and Afrobeats kept the crowd entertained, offering something for every music lover.

Adjacent to the stage, a green-themed Bell Citrus arena engaged attendees with board games, ball games, and special offers on Bell Citrus drinks. This area became a hotspot throughout the event, drawing many to enjoy the lively atmosphere.