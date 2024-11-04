How fans celebrated Buddu Triumph at Masaza Cup final

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters flocked to the stadium, eager to witness Buddu claim their third title in the historic competition.

The excitement began long before the match kicked off. Fans filled the stands, waving flags, donning team colours, and chanting songs that echoed throughout Namboole.

The atmosphere was electric, and anticipation reached fever pitch when the Kabaka of Buganda, King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, entered the stadium.

The crowd erupted in thunderous applause, their cheers resonating with respect and admiration as the Kabaka, along with Crown Prince Wasajja and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, graced the occasion.

The game itself was a tense affair, with Buddu taking an early lead in the 22nd minute thanks to a powerful header from Mike Walaga.

The crowd erupted with joy, and Buddu supporters leapt to their feet, waving scarves and celebrating the crucial goal. Despite Kyaggwe’s relentless attacks and superior possession throughout the match, Buddu’s defence held firm.

Goalkeeper Marvin Ssebirago put on a masterclass, making crucial saves that kept Buddu’s lead intact. Each time he deflected an attempt on goal, Buddu fans erupted in chants, singing his name and cheering his heroic performance.

The final whistle sparked scenes of unrestrained joy among Buddu’s supporters. Fans danced, hugged each other, and waved their flags triumphantly.

The celebratory mood only intensified as the Kabaka himself presented the championship trophy to Buddu’s captain. It was a moment of pride and unity, with fans cheering loudly and capturing the historic moment on their phones.

The festivities continued beyond the match. The Pilsner King party section was the epicentre of post-match celebrations.

Fans gathered in large numbers, with Pilsner King beer reasonably priced at just UGX 2,000. DJ Suuna Ben, a beloved figure from Masaka, took to the decks and kept the crowd energised with a lively mix of music, featuring familiar sounds that resonated with the Buddu faithful.

Popular singer Karole Kasita also graced the party section, delivering a vibrant performance that had fans singing and dancing along, while DJ Aly Breezy kept the energy levels high with his electrifying beats.