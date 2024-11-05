Ada Ehi, Judikay, Frank Edwards to headline Rock Fest UG at Lugogo

Scheduled for Friday, 8th November 2024, at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, the event will begin at 4 pm and feature an exciting line-up of international and local gospel artists, uniting believers and music lovers in a powerful celebration of faith and music.

Ada Ehi, who previously wowed Ugandan audiences in 2022, returns to Rock Fest UG 2024 with her spirit-lifting hits like Only You Jesus, You are Able, Congratulations, and her latest release Definitely.

Her inspiring stage presence and energetic performances have touched hearts across the globe, and her return is eagerly awaited by fans who are ready to worship and celebrate together.

Also performing is Nigerian gospel sensation Frank Edwards, renowned for his soulful voice and inspiring lyrics.

He will bring to the stage beloved songs like Mighty Ebube, Nothing Impossible, and Under The Canopy, promising a night filled with powerful praise and worship. Frank Edwards is well-known as a songwriter, producer, and minister whose music has uplifted millions.

Judikay, another celebrated gospel artist, will also grace the event. Known for her joyful spirit and heartfelt worship, Judikay rose to prominence with her 2019 hit More than Gold and has since released soul-stirring tracks like Capable God, Omema, and Man of Galilee. Her performance will surely create an atmosphere of deep spiritual connection and worship.

Adding to the high-energy festival line-up is DJ Horphuray, who will bring his unique gospel mixes to keep the crowd energised.

Local Ugandan gospel artists will also take the stage, showcasing the vibrant and diverse gospel music scene in Uganda.

Tickets are available at UGX 30,000 for Standard and UGX 150,000 for VIP access. For more information, attendees can call 0761939793 or 0742450570.